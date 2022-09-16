This is a busy weekend for events in the Gila Valley.

In addition to Saturday's Hispanic Heritage Car Show in Thatcher and the Tri Community Triathlon in Pima, both of which were previewed in Wednesday's edition of this newspaper, Greenlee County will be wrapping up the final two days of its fair in Duncan.

210922-news-fair (copy)

Addie Rhoton, 6, helps out at the Greenlee County Fair in 2021.

