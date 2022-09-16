This is a busy weekend for events in the Gila Valley.
In addition to Saturday's Hispanic Heritage Car Show in Thatcher and the Tri Community Triathlon in Pima, both of which were previewed in Wednesday's edition of this newspaper, Greenlee County will be wrapping up the final two days of its fair in Duncan.
Here are the particulars for anyone planning to head that way:
The Greenlee County Fairgrounds is located at 1248 Fairgrounds Road in Duncan. Parking is free; handicap parking is available in front of the livestock barn and the entrance gate.
Daily gate admission is $3 for ages 5-13 and $5 for anyone 14-64. Admission is free for all other age groups.
Saturday schedule:
All day: Rock painting in the Parameter Building, rocks and paint provided
8 a.m. Car show
9 a.m. Exhibits halls open
9:30 a.m. Small Stock Association breakfast
9:30 a.m. Cornhole registration
10:30 a.m. Small Stock Association auction
10:30 a.m. Cornhole starts
11 a.m. Family fun activities: Cow and hog calling; bubblegum blowing; balloon pop; frozen T-shirt contest and talent show
Noon-10 p.m. Great Northern Carnival zone
Noon-2:20 p.m. Barbecue dinner
Noon-3 p.m. Yarbrough Band
1 p.m. Vaquero Productions rodeo
1 p.m. The Perceptives hypnotist and mind reading
1. p.m. Juggler Extraordinaire
3 p.m. Pollocks Dutch oven cook-off starts
3 p.m. Junior livestock auction
6 p.m. Pollocks Dutch oven cook-off tasting
7 p.m. The Perceptives hypnotist and mind reading
7 p.m. Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo performance; Slack Pro Rodeo to follow
9-11 p.m. Yarbrough Band
Sunday schedule:
Free admission
7:30 a.m. Community breakfast
9 a.m. Cowboy church service
10 a.m. Team roping books open
11 a.m. Vaquero Productions draw pot team roping; exhibit halls closes and barn closed to public
Exhibit categories include agricultural mechanics, craft and hobby, culinary art, fine art, floriculture, horticulture, agriculture, livestock, minerals and jewelry, photography, school and youth, sewing, quilting and fiber art and small stock.
The Graham County Fair will follow three weeks after Greenlee's, from Oct. 6 through 9. A preview and schedule of the events will appear in the Oct. 5 edition of this newspaper.