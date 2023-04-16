When Katie Hobbs was a candidate for governor, I was worried. I felt she should have debated her opponent, Kari Lake, a woman who has spent her adult life behind the camera and is as polished as a gleaming, manufactured gem under a jewelry store case.
In fact, I was so worried about Hobbs’s decision to not debate that I resigned myself to accepting that she would not become governor, praying that we would somehow muddle through four years of extremism, division, lies and general havoc that would surely be wreaked by a Lake victory.
Predictably — and understandably — Lake jumped on Hobbs’s refusal to debate, deriding her as “weak” and “a coward.” Hobbs repeatedly countered that Lake has “shown that she’s not interested in any kind of substantive conversation; she’s only interested in creating a spectacle,” and that therefore a debate not based on facts or policy beliefs would be useless.
Now that we have seen the prescience of Hobbs’s assessment of her opponent, I have come to believe her reasoning in not debating Lake was sound.
How can one debate an opponent who indicated prior to the election that she would accept election results only if they went in her favor? Who since the election she lost, uses every denial of election fraud by the courts as a way to raise more money? A candidate whose only policy platform is cultish defense of the twice-impeached and indicted former president? In short, how can facts be debated if one of the candidates states that any evidence that doesn’t support her contentions are simply more proof of the existence of a “deep state” that was somehow magically able to manipulate ballots to the benefit of her opponent?
Since the election that she still refuses to concede, Lake has proven that she is just as phony and vacuous as the man whose playbook she has adopted. Meanwhile, Gov. Hobbs has proven to be a wise and discerning chief executive who combs through the merits and drawbacks of every piece of legislation that comes to her desk, vetoing those which violate local control, whose components are not able to be feasibly regulated or which are based on problems which don’t exist.
Thank God a majority of Arizona voters in 2022 were able to see through the shiny fake gem of a candidate that Lake was! Now if we can rid the Legislature of Lake-like extremists in 2024, perhaps Gov. Hobbs will be able to do more than prove herself master of the veto pen, and our state will move forward at last.
Susan Breen is chair of the Greenlee County Democrats. She lives in Clifton.