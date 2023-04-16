When Katie Hobbs was a candidate for governor, I was worried. I felt she should have debated her opponent, Kari Lake, a woman who has spent her adult life behind the camera and is as polished as a gleaming, manufactured gem under a jewelry store case.

In fact, I was so worried about Hobbs’s decision to not debate that I resigned myself to accepting that she would not become governor, praying that we would somehow muddle through four years of extremism, division, lies and general havoc that would surely be wreaked by a Lake victory.

