Mariachi Alegre De Tucson will be the featured musical performer on Thursday, Sept. 14, when Eastern Arizona College holds its Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff event.
The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. in the Lee Little Theater at the EAC Activities Center.
Admission is free.
Mariachi Alegre De Tucson is comprised of five to six musicians who have performed in Arizona over the past 35 years and reportedly have taught most of the mariachi groups in the Tucson area. The band is known for its extensive repertoire of historically significant musical selections and exceptional sound quality.
"One way to honor Hispanic Heritage Month is through music," Kris McBride, EAC director of marketing and public relations, said in a release. "For many years, our community has enjoyed the sounds of mariachi music that has roots of origin in cities like Guadalajara and Mexico City."
In addition to Mariachi Alegre's performance, the kickoff event will also feature speakers honoring their Hispanic heritage.
One of them will be Gilbert Mesa, a former Eastern Arizona College baseball athlete, head baseball coach at Clifton High School for 31 years and member of the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame.
Jorge Arturo Arguelles Victorero with the Consul of Mexico will also speak at the event and perform a traditional “el Grito,” the cry of independence credited to revolutionary leader Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla on Sept. 16, 1810, at a church in the central Mexico town of Dolores.
National Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, originated in 1968 as a weeklong observance under President Lyndon Johnson. President Ronald Reagan expanded the observance to a full 30 days in 1988.
Those particular 30 days include several significant anniversaries in Latin American culture. Sept. 15, for instance, is the anniversary of independence for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence days on Sept. 16 and Sept. 18, respectively.
Columbus Day or Día de la Raza, which is Oct. 12, also falls within National Hispanic Heritage Month.
To reserve seats for EAC's Hispanic Heritage kickoff event, go to www.eac.edu and click on “Get Tickets.”
