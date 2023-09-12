Mariachi Alegre de Tucson

 COURTESY PHOTO

Mariachi Alegre De Tucson will be the featured musical performer on Thursday, Sept. 14, when Eastern Arizona College holds its Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff event.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. in the Lee Little Theater at the EAC Activities Center.

