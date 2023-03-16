The Eastern Arizona Museum & Historical Society of Graham County will be celebrating 60 years when it welcomes the public for Heritage Days.
This year’s Heritage Days will be April 21 and 22 in Pima.
The festivities will open with a quilt show in the Cultural Hall of the “Old Pima Church,” located just off the highway through Pima near the Eastern Arizona Museum. The quilts will be on display April 21 from noon to 4 p.m. and again the next day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The big event that Friday will be will be a traditional barbecue dinner. Plates will be served at the Pima High School Cafeteria from 5 to 7 p.m. The Historical Society said the menu will include homemade barbecued beef and beans with coleslaw and a dinner roll. Homemade root beer and water will be available to drink, and Texas sheet cake will be served for dessert.
Tickets are $10 per plate for anyone 12 and older. Plates for kids 6 to 11 are $11. Kids five and younger eat free.
Saturday’s activities will open at 7 a.m . at the Willman Mons Carter Farm Museum, where the American Legion will conduct a flag-raising ceremony.
That will be followed at the same location with the Cowboy Breakfast. The menu will include pancakes, bacon, eggs, sausage gravy, biscuits and an orange drink. Plates will cost $6 for guests 12 and older and $4 for anyone 11 and younger.
The breakfast will end at 9 am or when the food runs out, All monies raised, including additional donations, will go toward replacing the Carter Farm Museum roof, the Historical Society said.
“The roof has needed to be replaced for some time,” the organization noted in a release, “and it is wonderful that this is the next project for the museum. The last project was the air conditioning added to the Cluff hall and bank buildings of the museum.
After breakfast, about 9 a.m. the society will conduct a raffle drawing in the Carter Museum. Prizes will include two quilts and jewelry. Additional prize donations are still being accepted.
Prices of raffle tickets start at $1 for 1 and then drop to six for $5, 13 for $10, and 27 for $20. They can be purchased that the Eastern Arizona Museum during its regular hours of operation: Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ticket holders need not be present to win. Email eamuseum1879@gmail.com or call (928) 485-9400 for more information.
The Carter Museum will also serve on Saturday as the venue for displays of Gila Valley family histories. Familiar surnames to be featured are the Carter, Crockett, Merrill, Sanches and Weech families.
Guests are also invited to tour the museum while they are in town. The main museum building and the drug store will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
