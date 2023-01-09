Graham County Historical Society will present its Heritage Award to C. Robert Pursley on Saturday during its annual meeting and symposium.

pursley.jpg

Judge C. Robert Pursley

Bob Pursley is a retired U.S. Navy commander, helicopter pilot, test pilot and Vietnam Era veteran who served from 1961 to 1981. Following law school he began his 41 year legal career as an attorney, Presiding Juvenile Court Judge for 30 years and Superior Court Judge in Graham County for 12 years. Mr. Pursley is a Safford High School, BYU and University Of Arizona Law School graduate. His community service included a term as Graham County Historical Society’s President.

frank landsman.jpg

Frank Landsman
aravaipa.jpg

The Aravaipa Mining Camp in 1894.

