Graham County Historical Society will present its Heritage Award to C. Robert Pursley on Saturday during its annual meeting and symposium.
Bob Pursley is a retired U.S. Navy commander, helicopter pilot, test pilot and Vietnam Era veteran who served from 1961 to 1981. Following law school he began his 41 year legal career as an attorney, Presiding Juvenile Court Judge for 30 years and Superior Court Judge in Graham County for 12 years. Mr. Pursley is a Safford High School, BYU and University Of Arizona Law School graduate. His community service included a term as Graham County Historical Society’s President.
In addition to the Heritage Award, local historian Hal Herbert will present a summary of his published article on historic Landsman Camp, a large claim in the now deserted Aravaipa Mining District and ghost town in Western Graham County.
Throughout the first half of the 20th century, Frank Landsman was a tough German immigrant who persevered for nearly 50 years as a prospector, promoter, miner and resident. Landsman was rumored to have kept a pet rattlesnake and was remembered for calling quail by the hundreds to his camp at twilight.
The event will be held at EAC’s Discovery Park Ranch House beginning at 10 a.m. The public is invited to attend.