Historical Society's Fall Trek to explore Klondyke, Aravaipa Canyon

The Graham County Historical Society has scheduled its 2022 Fall Trek to Klondyke and Aravaipa on Nov. 12.
Members will gather at the parking lot of the Pima Utility Co. at 8:30 a.m. and caravan to the site at 9 a.m. The 120-mile round trip will take five to six hours.
The trek will be to the Klondyke and Aravaipa Canyon area. We will visit the Powers shootout monument recently dedicated at the Klondyke school property. Next stop will be the historic Klondyke Store, where visitors can buy a snack and meet the new owners, Dave and Beth Ringwald.
Next stop will be the historic Salazar family Catholic church. Inside you will want to sign the guest register. We will share directions how to find the Salazar Cemetery for those wishing to return.
Next we journeying to the Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness area, taking in beautiful rock formations, creek and lush green foliage. At this point we turn left following the Turkey Creek mountain road. If you do not have a high-clearance vehicle (pickup or Jeep) we will load you into another’s vehicle and continue two miles to the Cliff Dwelling. The road crosses the creek several times, but is well worth it for the beautiful scenery.
Once we reach the site, we will have a brief history among the tall shade trees and then hike one 100 yards to the dwelling on the side of the cliff.
After returning to our vehicles, we will break out our chairs, lunch and visit with each other. When we’ve rested, we will caravan back to the Gila Valley.
If you go:
Top off your vehicle's fuel tank.
Bring a high clearance vehicle if possible.
Don’t be late. There will be a form to sign to go on trek.
Don’t forget to become a member of Graham County Historical Society or renew your membership.
Take hat, cap, sweater and good walking shoes.
Bring camera, folding chair, walking stick and toilet tissue (restroom only at the Klondyke Store).
Take a sack lunch, water, snack and small ice chest if needed.
We will take group photos throughout the day to record our journey.
History will be shared at each place visited.
If time permits and there is enough interest, we will visit the historic Klondyke Cemetery on the way home. It's where all of the Powers family is buried, along with miners and ranchers of the time. We could also take in the Four Mile Canyon Campground, which is open to the public four miles from the Klondyke store.
If you have questions, contact Chuck Smith (520) 678-2175) or Brent Quinn (928) 651-6389 or any leader of the Society: Harvey John, president; Terrell Blake, vice president; Deanna Moeller, secretary, or Jeff Cole, treasurer.