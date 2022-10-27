Historical Society's Fall Trek to explore Klondyke, Aravaipa Canyon

The Graham County Historical Society's Fall Trek will include a visit to the Cliff Dwelling at the Aravaipa Canyon.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Graham County Historical Society has scheduled its 2022 Fall Trek to Klondyke and Aravaipa on Nov. 12.

Members will gather at the parking lot of the Pima Utility Co. at 8:30 a.m. and caravan to the site at 9 a.m. The 120-mile round trip will take five to six hours.

