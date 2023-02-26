Juan Ciscomani

Congressman Juan Ciscomani meets with members of the public during a luncheon organized by the Graham County Republican Party. The luncheon was held Feb. 20 at Eastern Arizona College.

 PHOTO KEVIN RULAND

Calling the first months busy would be an understatement!

I arrived in Washington last month excited to serve and determined to get results. It took a little longer than expected, but with my family by my side, on Jan. 7, I swore to preserve, protect and defend our Constitution as the first naturalized American born in Mexico to represent Arizona in the U.S. House of Representatives.

