Governor's race may come down to Hobb's refusal to debate

Republican governor candidate Kari Lake (left) seized upon her Democratic opponent Katie Hobb's refusal to engage her in a public debate before the election.

 COURTESY PHOTO CRONKITE NEWS

PHOENIX — Democrat Katie Hobbs had about a 163,000-vote lead over Republican Kari Lake in early totals in the race for governor.

With 74 percent of precincts reporting — but much of that being early votes that tend to trend Democrat — Hobbs had 55.8 percent of the votes tallied compared with 44.2 percent for Lake.

