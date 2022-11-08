Governor's race may come down to Hobb's refusal to debate

Republican governor candidate Kari Lake (left) seized upon her Democratic opponent Katie Hobb's refusal to engage her in a public debate before the election.

 COURTESY PHOTO CRONKITE NEWS

PHOENIX — Democrat Katie Hobbs was hanging on to a small lead early Wednesday with fewer than a 12,000-vote lead over Republican Kari Lake in early totals in the race for governor.

With 97 percent of precincts reporting, Hobbs had 50.3 percent of the votes tallied compared with 49.7 percent for Lake.

Tags

Load comments