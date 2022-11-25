Katie hobbs.jpeg

Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs shakes hands with Gov. Doug Ducey Wednesday at a meeting in Ducey’s office. Ducey congratulated Hobbs and said it was time for Arizonans to move forward “no matter who we voted for.”

WASHINGTON — Ignoring challenges and election critics, Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs pressed on toward a transition Wednesday as aides laid out the incoming administration’s priorities and promised she will be “a governor for all Arizonans.”

That message was seconded by Gov. Doug Ducey, who met with Hobbs and congratulated her in a tweet on “her victory in a hard-fought race.”

Tags

Load comments