According to one unique and whimsical economic indicator — The PNC Christmas Price Index — “true loves” will find all is calm when putting the gifts under the tree this holiday shopping season.
To purchase the gifts included in the classic carol, “The 12 Days of Christmas,” it will cost just 0.2 percent more than it did in 2018, according to the 36th annual holiday economic analysis by The PNC Financial Services Group.
While Pipers Piping and Geese-a-Laying are unlikely to be on traditional gift lists, most years, the price changes of the goods and services accounted for in the PNC Christmas Price Index closely mirror those in the U.S. Consumer Price Index, making this a useful and fun way to gauge holiday spending year-to-year.
