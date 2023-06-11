Each year in April, Safford Rotary Club members visit the Gila Valley schools and surprise those teachers who have been nominated by their administrator or their peers to be honored as a Rotary Club-Phyllis Ann Bryce “Teacher of Distinction.” Then the Eastern Arizona Courier prints a special edition with a short sketch of each honoree and that person's photo.
I enjoy reading about these Valley educators who have gone above and beyond in their roles. It occurred to me after reading this year’s issue on May 10 that most know about the Safford Rotary Club and its community involvement, but how many would like to know more about Phyllis Ann Bryce and those accomplishments that led to these awards which bear her name?
Phyllis Ann was the first child and only daughter born to Genevieve Spafford McEuen and Edgar “Z” McEuen on March 15, 1939. This event took place at the Lutheran Hospital in Alamosa, Colo., for a total of $55.39. Edgar was working in Manassa, having graduated from college in Fort Collins the previous year. Two sons, Donnie and Brent, would later join the family.
Returning to Arizona the next year, Phyllis Ann grew up on and around the Ed and Effie McEuen Ranches, her dad’s parents. They lived out at the YL Black Rock Ranch, then moved in to Fort Thomas so that Phyllis could begin first grade. After graduating from Fort Thomas High, she attended Eastern Arizona Junior College where she met John Bryce, a local farmer and rancher, the son of Alma Jack Bryce and Roxie Felshaw Bryce. She and John were married on Jan. 16, 1958. Phyllis graduated from EA Junior College and went on to attend Arizona State College in Tempe, (now Arizona State University), graduating from there in 1961.
Her teaching career spanned 35 years. During that time, she and John had four daughters and were involved in all their activities. She was the first recipient of the Safford Rotary’s Teacher of the Year in 1993. After County School Superintendent Max Hinton unexpectedly passed away on Nov. 13, 1995, a panel of 10 individuals was interviewed by the Board of Supervisors. Phyllis Ann was selected to fill the vacancy. She was sworn into office in December 1995 and was re-elected thereafter until she passed away suddenly on Oct. 12, 2004, with her name on the already printed ballots for the upcoming election.
Safford Rotary Club invited Phyllis Ann to join, and she served in the club until her passing. Again, the Board of Supervisors interviewed 10 prospective candidates to take her place as county school superintendent office. They narrowed it down to the three who had entered the election as write-in candidates. Since none of the three received a majority vote, hence the interview process. The finalist from that process was Donna McEuen McGaughey. On the day McGaughey was sworn in as county school superintendent in December 2004, Rotary Club members extended an invitation to join their group and promptly put her in charge of the Teacher of the Year project. Through the years, Donna tweaked the program, including renaming in honor of Phyllis Bryce and expanding it to honor one teacher from each school.
Service to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was a big part of Phyllis and John’s life and legacy. Phyllis spent 25 years in the Young Women’s program as Stake Activities Counselor, ward president, advisor to Beehives, Mia Maids, and Laurel classes. She directed the Pima Centennial Pageant (1979) and was general chairman of the St. Joseph-Thatcher Arizona Stake Centennial (1983).
Phyllis and John hosted a large family Christmas Eve gathering for 28 years. They consider their greatest achievements their four daughters: Kimberly Ann (Al Smith), Connie Sue (Vince Watts), Jonna Lynne (Brad McDowell) and Belinda Beth Bryce.
Special thanks to Donna McEuen McGaughey and Myrna Hooper Curtis for information for this article. This and other individual and family histories may be found at the Eastern Arizona Museum in Pima. Regular hours are Thursday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.