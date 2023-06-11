Phyllis Ann Bryce

In this December 1995 photograph, Superior Court Judge Dudley Welker swears in Phyllis Ann Bryce as Graham County school superintendent.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Each year in April, Safford Rotary Club members visit the Gila Valley schools and surprise those teachers who have been nominated by their administrator or their peers to be honored as a Rotary Club-Phyllis Ann Bryce “Teacher of Distinction.” Then the Eastern Arizona Courier prints a special edition with a short sketch of each honoree and that person's photo.

I enjoy reading about these Valley educators who have gone above and beyond in their roles. It occurred to me after reading this year’s issue on May 10 that most know about the Safford Rotary Club and its community involvement, but how many would like to know more about Phyllis Ann Bryce and those accomplishments that led to these awards which bear her name?

