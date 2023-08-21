Cleaning cat's ears

Keeping your cat's ears clean is extremely important because any unremoved dirt, debris, or wax can clog the ears and cause infections.

 ADOBE STOCK PHOTO

An important part of keeping your cat healthy and happy is checking and cleaning their ears.

Because the ears are one of the few parts that cats cannot reach themselves they need a little help from a loving owner. Keeping your cat's ears clean is extremely important because any unremoved dirt, debris, or wax can clog the ears and cause infections. Regular ear cleaning at home augment's your cats own natural grooming habits.

Tags

Load comments