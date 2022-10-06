Hunters should expect down year for quail, AZGFD says

Quail hunters should look for hunting spots that received ample rain over the past winter, providing plenty of food and cover for young chicks.

If hunters are fortunate enough to find pockets of birds when the 2022-23 quail season opens Oct. 14, they just might want to keep those locations a closely guarded secret, the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) advises.

“We expect desert quail numbers may still be lower across the state this fall than they were in 2018 and 2019 — the last years that we had really good winter rains — but there are areas in Arizona where birds are more plentiful,” said Larisa Harding, AZGFD small game program manager.

