The shift to political extremes has transformed how work gets done at the Capitol — or doesn’t get done. Some legislative veterans say they’ve seen this change coming for years.

The Arizona Legislature as of July 11 had been in session 184 days, with no end in sight. Of the many things one could say about this unique session, which has been filled with a half-dozen extended breaks, one thing has been certain for many Capitol regulars: This session has been more tense, more partisan and contentious than previous sessions.

“It’s radically different from the historical culture that has dominated the legislature,” said Chuck Coughlin, president of public affairs firm HighGround. Historically, the divide at the Legislature was between “social safety net Democrats” versus Republicans, who were divided into “big government” and “small government” camps, Coughlin said.

