A scene that a day earlier made national headlines in Duncan seemed almost to have vanished early Tuesday afternoon.
Almost.
Just outside the townsite, cropland lay underwater as behind it the Gila River churned past.
The Duncan High School football field glittered in the light, flooded with water. Above, clouds piled in the sky, stained dark around their edges, but for the moment, the strength of the sun worked its magic. Mud dried in crosshatched squares in front of buildings, trucks drove through puddles that edged into the street. Two men in cowboy hats with sacks of feed slung over their shoulders left Town and Country Supply, one of the only businesses still open, facing U.S. Highway 70.
At the fairgrounds, where evacuees had been welcomed to house livestock and hunker down to wait for flood waters to recede, two Greenlee County employees welding stock pens pointed toward barns housing animals. Nearby, a pen with a few cows and calves seemed unperturbed by the blue-orange arcs of slag.
Meanwhile, at Town Hall, the phone was ringing, ringing, ringing.
A woman with short curly hair behind the front desk said the town manager was currently occupied, but would be free in a few minutes. She took a cordless phone with her into an adjacent room, seemingly troubleshooting a payroll system.
The door to town hall opened and a man entered the room, wearing leather dress shoes and sipping the dregs of an iced drink from McDonalds. He introduced himself as “Max” Maximo Dell’Oliver, a constituent services representative for Congressman Tom O’ Halleran. He had questions about flood coverage for Duncan residents, and what agencies were responding.
Dressed in a plaid button-down western short sleeve shirt and jeans, Duncan’s new town manager, Terry Hinton, entered the lobby, shaking hands. He said he was all of four weeks into the job, convinced out of retirement in Eager to come work for the town. Born and raised in Fort Thomas, he’d served as town manager of Thatcher for around 30 years.
Hinton self-consciously ran a hand over a shadow of grey scruff on his face. He’d slept in his office Monday night, the town levee (or dike, as he interchangeably referred to it) heavy on his mind.
As for the town site, “We opened it early, early this morning,” he said, adding that he estimated about 50 people had evacuated. “It’s pretty much all dried up,” he said. “I don’t know how many houses got water in them.”
When Dell’Oliver asked if it was mandatory for Duncan residents to have flood insurance, Hinton said he didn’t think so. Did many residents have it anyway, Dell’Oliver wondered?
“My gut feeling is, probably not,” Hinton said.
He expressed a bit of frustration at the amount of help offered that has gone unaccepted.
“We’ve got just loads of people volunteering,” he said. But so far, no one has taken advantage of extra help.
“They’re kinda independent here,” he said.
Hinton was in discussion about more generalized road work and cleanup, stating that ADOT and the county were going to help, and Freeport had showed support to repairs roads, too.
The phone kept ringing. Hinton walked around the front counter to take a message before he returned.
“We’re still under a state of emergency,” he said. He voiced his thanks for the Greenlee County Sheriff’s Department, saying it did yeoman’s work for Duncan. The Duncan Valley Rural Fire District was a big help as well, he said.
“I’ve been in touch with DEMA (Department of Emergency and Military Affairs). They’re easy to talk to,” Hinton said. “But FEMA and (Army) Corps of Engineers, not so much.”
Hinton kept returning to the subject of the levee, and for good cause. All of the levees that surround Duncan are earthen berms, he said. At one point during Monday’s flood, the berms were breached at either end of town, pooling together and flooding the tennis courts.
“It burst way east up ahead of town,” he said. “The dike seems to be leaking, seeping water through on the bottom. If we were to get a big rain…”
He appeared anxious.
“I want the dike looked at,” he said.
Hinton said he wasn’t sure the original levee was constructed to hold back as much pressure as the Gila had given it. If the main levee breaks, it would send 10 or 15 feet of water through the town of Duncan, he said.
“That levee back there though; that keeps me up at night,” he said.
Hence why Hinton slept in his office the previous night.
How will residents know when to evacuate in time if coming rains compromise the weakened levee?
“It’s my call,” he said.