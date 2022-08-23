river.JPG

Water levels had dropped since Monday's flood, but the Gila River in Duncan remained high Tuesday.

A scene that a day earlier made national headlines in Duncan seemed almost to have vanished early Tuesday afternoon.

Almost.

food.JPG

A collection of food items was available to evacuees outside of the Greenlee County Fairgrounds office on Tuesday.
cattle.JPG

Evacuated cattle at the Greenlee County Fairgrounds on Tuesday.
football field.JPG

Duncan High School, where evacuees were welcomed to take shelter, was out of the flood plain, but there was still standing water in the football field Tuesday.
Germaine's Emporium.jpg

As if the store owners have seen floods before, Germaine's Emporium at 419 SE Old West Highway has a raised porch. Mud from Monday's flooding had mostly dried by early Tuesday afternoon.
flooded fields.JPG

Many fields were flooded by the Gila River, which runs in the background of this photo taken Tuesday afternoon outside of Duncan.
bridge.JPG

The bridge in Duncan spanned a mass of silty water, still moving swiftly Tuesday afternoon.

Contact Laura Jean Schneider at LauraJean@eacourier.com

