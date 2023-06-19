Lake Mead

A 'bathtub ring' of mineral deposits left by higher water levels is visible at the drought-stricken Lake Mead.

The guidelines and strategies set in place to protect the stability and sustainability of the Colorado River, which supplies more than one-third of Phoenix’s water, are set to expire at the end of 2026.

This has prompted the Department of the Interior to initiate the formal process on Thursday, where the Bureau of Reclamation will work to develop the post-2026 Colorado River reservoir operational guidelines and strategies for Lake Powell and Lake Mead.

