James and Ella Palmer

I became interested in the life of James Isaac Palmer and wife when I discovered they had lived on this property that Roy and I had moved onto in September 1994, which was Block 54 Lot 4 in Pima. Not the actual house they resided in, but a two-story red brick that faced north. It had been constructed in 1898 by Hite Crockett and his brothers Wilford Woodruff II and David Owen. This was done when their father Wilford Woodruff Crockett I was serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the northeast states. Ultimately, the property was acquired by a Crockett son-in-law, Robert Ferrin, and wife Zobedia Crockett Ferrin, whom the Palmers purchased it from. It went from the Palmers to Ellis and Jeanette Bryce Weech, and we acquired it from their estate.

James Isaac Palmer was born in Bloomington, Bear Lake, Idaho, on Oct. 26, 1873, to Orlena Welker Palmer and Journal Alonzo Palmer. At age 19, he came to Arizona with his Uncle Isaac James Palmer and the Nelsons and Welkers. They first went to Joseph City and then came on down to the Gila, first to Curtis (Eden) then on to Thatcher where they arrived Nov. 27, 1892, with nine covered wagons and 21 people.

