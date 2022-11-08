Judge denies petition to extend polling hours in Maricopa County

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge denied a petition by the Republican National Committee to extend polling hours in the county by three hours today.

PHOENIX — A judge late Tuesday rejected a last-minute bid by Republican interests in Arizona to keep polling places open in Maricopa County an extra three hours.

Attorney Kory Langhofer representing the Republican National Committee said there were problems at about 60 of the county's 223 polling places that resulted in tabulators being unable to read and tally filled-in ballots. The result, he said, is that some voters walked away to go to other polling places.

