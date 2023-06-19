icwaframed-1024.jpg

Protesters held flags of different tribal nations and various Indigenous groups outside the Supreme Court in November, when justices listened to more than three hours of arguments on the Indian Child Welfare Act. They upheld the law Thursday in a 7-2 ruling. 

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a federal law that requires tribal families get priority in the adoption or foster placement of an Indigenous child, a law aimed at stopping what one justice called the “nightmare” of family separation.

Advocates have called the Indian Child Welfare Act the gold standard of child welfare laws, but it was challenged by three families and the state of Texas, which claimed the law steps on state’s rights and unlawfully uses race to keep non-Native families from adopting Native children.

Jennifer-Chad-Brackeen-1024x640-1.jpg

Jennifer and Chad Brackeen, the Texas couple whose fight to adopt a Navajo child sparked the legal challenge to ICWA that led to Thursday’s ruling.

