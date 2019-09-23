SAFFORD — One winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Safford over the weekend and has yet to be claimed.
According to Arizona State Lottery officials, the winning ticket was sold at the Circle K store, 1123 W. Thatcher Blvd. in Safford, for the Saturday, September 21 drawing.
The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball number. The ticket also had a Power Play of 2, doubling the winnings and making the total cash prize for the ticket $100,000.
The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 1, 9, 22, 36, 68 with Powerball number 22.