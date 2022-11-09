Kelly holds large lead over Masters in Senate race

Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly is seeking his first full term in office in his U.S. Senate race against Republican Blake Masters.

PHOENIX — With control of the U.S. Senate possibly at stake, early votes show incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly with a 57 percent to 40.7 percent lead over Republican challenger Blake Masters.

This comes as Kelly is trying to get a full six-year term of his own in the Senate seat that used to be occupied by John McCain.

