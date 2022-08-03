Lake claims victory while sticking to election fraud claims

Flanked by attorney Tim LaSota, Kari Lake dodges questions Wednesday about what evidence she has there was fraud in the Tuesday primary.

 PHOTO HOWARD FISCHER/CAPITOL MEDIA SERVICES

PHOENIX — Kari Lake declared victory Wednesday in the Republican gubernatorial primary even as votes were being counted and even as she continued to insist there is evidence of fraud in Arizona elections — evidence she would not share with the media.

"I'm not going to release it to the fake news,'' she said at a press conference in front of her campaign office. "Why would I release it to a bunch of people who denied there was fraud when there was obviously fraud?''

