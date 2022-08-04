Lake declared victor in GOP governor's race

Former TV news anchor Kari Lake has increased her lead in the Republican gubernatorial primary, putting her beyond the reach of business owner Karrin Taylor Robson and making her the GOP nominee.
New figures released Thursday evening show Lake with 336,153 votes compared to 316,512 for Taylor Robson. That compares with just a 12,000 lead just 24 hours earlier.
It also puts her margin at nearly 3 percent — a margin the Washington Post and the Associated Press also concluded was enough to call the race for Lake.
That sets the stage for Lake, 52, to take on Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in November.
The news is no surprise to Lake who had proclaimed herself the victor at a press conference more than 24 hours earlier, even as her lead at the time was only about 10,000 votes.
She argued — and it proved true — that her backers were less likely to have voted early, especially after Lake and former President Trump, who backed her, made unsubstantiated claims about how they could be manipulated. The result was that the election night returns which contained only the votes of those who put their ballots in the mail favored Robson.
That lead shrank and then evaporated as counties began counting the ballots that were cast at the polls.
The latest numbers back that up, with Lake tallying 55,000 more votes cast at polling places as Robson.
And that was more than enough to trump Robson's 34,330-vote edge in early ballots.
"Though the results took longer than they should have, Arizonans who have been forgotten by the establishment just delivered a political earthquake,'' Lake said in a prepared statement.
But it is not unusual to not have final tallies, especially in close races.
Counties also have been tallying the votes of people who got ballots by mail but chose to turn them in on election day, a process that takes longer because of the need to verify them. And after that they have to input provisional ballots, cast by people who showed up at the polls but whose registrations could not be immediately confirmed.
Maricopa County alone reported it still has about 96,600 ballots to be processed and tabulated. Most of those fit into the category of the 122,000 residents who turned in their early ballots on Tuesday.
There also are about 9,100 "uncured'' ballots. These are early ballots where the signature on the envelope does not match what the county has on file.
Counties contact voters and give them up through 5 p.m. this Tuesday to fix the problem. That can be in person or even explaining to election officials why the signatures might not match, such as a recent illness, and verify that they were in fact the person who filled out the ballot.
There was no immediate response from Robson's campaign to the latest numbers.
In her Wednesday victory declaration, Lake said she would welcome Robson's support as well as that of former Congressman Matt Salmon.
He had also made a bid for governor but dropped out before the ballots were printed, throwing his support behind Robson. Still, the latest tally shows that nearly 28,000 people marked their ballots for him.
In a prepared statement, Hobbs said she ready to take on Lake, calling her "dangerous for Arizona.''
"Throughout her campaign, Lake has counted Nazi sympathizer and far-right extremists as part of her coalition,'' the statement read. "We know where she stands on the issues that matter most, vowing to ban abortion and reproductive health care, putting cameras in our children's classrooms, and wasting taxpayer money relitigating the 2020 election and manipulating future elections if she doesn't like the results.''
Much of Lake's campaign was focused not so much on current issues as her belief that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump despite official tallies showing that he was outpolled by Joe Biden by 10,457 votes.
Lake, who was an anchor on the Phoenix Fox affiliate for two decades, also contends the election system in Arizona is beset by fraud. She also has claimed evidence of fraud in her own primary fight but refused to provide any evidence.
The race became a proxy war of sorts between elements of the Republican Party.
Lake boasted of her support by Trump and his allies.
Robson was backed not only by current Gov. Doug Ducey but also Jan Brewer, his predecessor. She also gained the support of former Vice President Mike Pence who provoked Trump's wrath by refusing his bid that he not certify the electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021.
There was no immediate response from Ducey.
Lake also is the plaintiff in a federal court lawsuit that asks a judge to block the use of machines to tabulate votes.
In legal papers, Lake and Mark Finchem, now the Republican nominee for secretary of state, contend the machines are unreliable because they are subject to hacking. And they say the use of components in computers from other countries makes them vulnerable.
They also argue that the counting of votes is an inherently governmental function. But their attorney, Andrew Parker, says that using machine built and programmed by private companies means the state has effectively — and illegally — farmed out that obligation.
No date has been set for a hearing.