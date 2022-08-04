Lake declared victor in GOP governor's race

Flanked by attorney Tim LaSota, Kari Lake dodges questions Wednesday about what evidence she has there was fraud in the Tuesday primary.

 PHOTO HOWARD FISCHER/CAPITOL MEDIA SERVICES

Former TV news anchor Kari Lake has increased her lead in the Republican gubernatorial primary, putting her beyond the reach of business owner Karrin Taylor Robson and making her the GOP nominee.

New figures released Thursday evening show Lake with 336,153 votes compared to 316,512 for Taylor Robson. That compares with just a 12,000 lead just 24 hours earlier.

Tags

Load comments