Democrat Katie Hobbs' lead over Republican Kari Lake in the race for Arizona governor stood at 26,011 votes as of Sunday evening.

PHOENIX — Republican Kari Lake closed the gap slightly on Sunday in the governor's race with Katie Hobbs.

But unless she can do a lot better with the nearly 95,000 Maricopa ballots that remain to be counted, the Democratic secretary of state will be the next governor.

