Library announces scavenger hunt, tiny art show

BY EA COURIER STAFF
May 18, 2023

The Safford City-Graham County Library is inviting the public to participate in its Desert Quest scavenger hunt and its tiny art show.

Safford City-Graham County Library has announced a couple new community activities on tap for summer.

One is a community-wide scavenger hunt called the Desert Quest.

This is a team event involving groups of two to six persons ages 5 and older. The hunt begins at 10 a.m. June 1 and ends at 4 p.m. July 13.

The library said its goals for the event are to promote Graham County, the library's Summer Reading Program and to encourage teamwork.

Those interested in participating should pick up a bingo card at the library, 808 S. Seventh Ave., Safford.

The library is also inviting the public to participate in its tiny art show. A tiny art show is a community project involving artworks of a miniature scale.

Participants should pick up their canvasses at the library and return their completed works no later than June 29. The community artworks will be on display at the library from July 5 through 27.

For questions about either event, call (928) 432-4165 or email saffordlibrary@gmail.com