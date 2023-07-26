Library StoryTime canceled for July 31-Aug. 3 Jul 26, 2023 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email We have lifted the paywall on this story. To support essential reporting, please consider becoming a subscriber. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Safford City-Graham County Library announced there were be no Story Time activities offered next week.Preschool activities will resume starting Aug. 7.For a calendar of the libraries August events, visit https://www.cityofsafford.us/886/Monthly-Calendar-of-Events Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Libraries Load comments Most Popular Morenci native Nick Tellez announces run for Legislature Safford man wounded in officer-involved shooting Vendor and sponsor registration open for Salsafest's 'Spicy 17' Teens praised for response to hit-and-run collision Area of disastrous Bear Wallow Fire is ablaze again School voucher foe Mayes warns parents of bias risk Banner heralds memorial dedication, reappearance of 'Freedom Burgers' As state tourism rebounds from COVID, heat wave adding a new wrinkle BLM reports increased vandalism at recreation areas Senior Center to hold taco sale