93.79 percent of U.S. honey bees belonged to the North Mediterranean C lineage. The percentage of this lineage is displayed for each state.

 SOURCE: USDA AGRICULTURAL RESEARCH SERVICE

U.S. agriculture owes many thanks to the honey bee, as it plays the crucial role of pollinator within the nation's food supply. Some of the nation's food industries rely solely on the honey bee, and it's estimated that the economic value of its pollination role is worth well over $17 billion each year. With this fact in mind, researcher with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Research Service recently studied the U.S. honey bee's genetic diversity to ensure that this crucial pollinator insect has sufficient diversity to overcome the growing number of stressors such as parasites, diseases, malnutrition, and climate change.

What they found is alarming: The U.S. honey bee population has low genetic diversity, and this could have a negative impact on future crop pollination and beekeeping sustainability in the country.

