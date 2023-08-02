Bats

Bats arrive in Arizona in large numbers in May and stick around until September. A livestream focused on a roosting area at Cluff Ranch can be seen at https://qrco.de/AZbatcam.

 COURTESY PHOTO AZGFD

The Cluff Ranch Wildlife Area near Pima has long been a popular destination for birdwatchers. Only last month birders from throughout the Southwest traveled to the park to observe the first blue-black grassquit known to appear in the United States.

But birds aren’t the only winged creatures being observed at Cluff Ranch. The park is also home to what is believed to be the state’s first bat camera.

