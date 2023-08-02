The Cluff Ranch Wildlife Area near Pima has long been a popular destination for birdwatchers. Only last month birders from throughout the Southwest traveled to the park to observe the first blue-black grassquit known to appear in the United States.
But birds aren’t the only winged creatures being observed at Cluff Ranch. The park is also home to what is believed to be the state’s first bat camera.
Arizona Game and Fish Department notes that bats — excluding the relative few that live in the state year-round — arrive in Arizona in large numbers in May and stick around until late September. Among the bat species that can be found are pallid, cave myotis, Yuma myotis, canyon, Mexican free-tailed, and the occasional lesser long-nosed.
The time to see them, AZGFD says, is at nightfall, when they leave their roost to feed. They also can be observed grooming, sleeping, scratching, flying from one spot to another and interacting with other bats.
In addition to watching for bats on an evening walk, the public can also observe them from the comfort of their homes. AZGFD has a camera installed at a bat roosting site at Cluff Ranch.
AZGFD says the bats were first observed in an old barn on the property in 1992. It soon was discovered that at least one species was using the barn to give birth and raise its young. Although it’s believed the barn is not being used now as a nursery by any particular species, the department set the barn aside for the bats’ use and disturbances are kept to a minimum to ensure their safety and continued use of the building.
