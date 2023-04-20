Max Maxwell

Max Maxwell works the historic Packer forge on display at the Eastern Arizona Museum & Historical Society in Pima.

A blacksmith forge that dates back more than a century has found new life in the hands of a local self-taught blacksmith.

In recent months, Safford’s Max Maxwell has been conducting regular demonstrations on the forge once owned by longtime Pima Mayor Amos Packer.

Amos Packer

In this undated photo Amos Packer, left, stands inside his blacksmith shop.

