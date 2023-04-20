A blacksmith forge that dates back more than a century has found new life in the hands of a local self-taught blacksmith.
In recent months, Safford’s Max Maxwell has been conducting regular demonstrations on the forge once owned by longtime Pima Mayor Amos Packer.
Packer, who served six terms as mayor, opened his blacksmith shop in 1908 one block south of the current site of the Eastern Arizona Museum & Historical Society of Graham County. He operated his shop until his death in 1940. It is not known how the forge came into the hands of William Carter, but his family donated the forge to the museum in 1977, according to board member Terry Bryant.
The forge had sat idle for decades as a display piece before Maxwell took an active interest in it.
Bryant explained Maxwell and wife, Korra, were vendors at the museum’s Holiday Bazaar in November and December when he became aware of the forge and started thinking of the possibilities of bringing the dusty artifact on the museum patio back into use.
After approval from the museum Curator Karrie Wilson and with support of the museum board, Max has fired up the forge on Fridays and offers demonstration of the process he goes through to create various useful metal items for sale.
“Maxwell is one of those blessed souls who have found what he loves to do with his time each day,” Bryant said. “He easily shares his passion and what has brought him to this point in life.”
“In 2007, I had an art teacher by the name of Robert Pugh,” Maxwell recalled. “He was and still is a knife maker in Joseph City, Arizona. He used the material removal method (grinding away unneeded material) to make knives, not forging. He gave me a lot of guidance for grinding bevels, handle attachment methods, and handle shaping. My methods have changed a lot over the years, but I made knives that way until sometime in 2018.
“I was working for Ponderosa Aviation and was asked to train the new mechanic to run the fuel trucks,” Maxwell continued. “His name is Parker Merrill. He noticed one of my knives on my hip and asked if I made it. I told him that I did and the conversation turned to forging. He had made a gas forge and offered it to me. I jumped on the opportunity to learn the new skill. There were many YouTube videos that were watched and plenty of wasted steel in the beginning. I’ve now been forging full time for a living for two years.”
His work can be seen at madmaxforge.com.
Maxwell will be conducting blacksmithing demonstrations using the Packer forge during the Pima Heritage Days, Friday and Saturday at the Eastern Arizona Museum. He’ll be there from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The weekend’s Heritage Days activities will mark the 144th anniversary of the founding of Pima — originally Smithville — in April 1879.
Other highlights include a quilt show at the Old Pima Church Cultural Hall. The display will be open Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Also on Friday, the Historical Society will hold a barbecue dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Pima School Cafeteria. Plates are $10 for adults and $7 for children 6 to 11 years of age. Kids 5 and younger eat free.
Saturday’s events will kick off at 7 a.m. with a Cowboy Breakfast at the William Carter Farm Museum. Adult plates are $6, and kids plates are $4.
Other Heritage Days activities on Saturday will include a flag raising ceremony with a performance of the National Anthem, steam engine demonstrations, raffles and historical displays featuring several local families.