Local DAR chapter adds two new members

Two more local women with documented genealogical ties to our nation's birth have been accepted into the Gila Valley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
DAR Regent Helen Masten recently recognized the approved DAR memberships of Natalie Baker, of Thatcher, and Tammy Pursley, of Safford. Chaplain Kerry Kelley administered the women's oath of membership.
Like all DAR members, both had personal reasons for wanting to become a member in addition to being able to prove direct lineage to a patriot during the American Revolutionary War.
Baker recalled her parents telling her stories of ancestors in both her family lines. As a freshman in college, she took her first genealogy class, which later became the hook that got her to collecting more background information about her ancestors. Her mother maintained that her side of the family had a relative who fought in the American Revolution.
Baker said wanted to see if this was true or just a story passed down through the family. To do this, she attended an annual Ranck family reunion in Pennsylvania, which included a tour of the Ranck family stone church and nearby family cemetery. Several headstones were honored with flags and notations of military service, some from the American Revolutionary War.
It was at this reunion that Baker learned more about Samuel Ranck, a direct patriot in her family line who served as a corporal as he fought in the Battle of Long Island and other conflicts. One of the DAR records mentioned that he may have crossed the Delaware River with Gen. Washington. In discovering this information, Baker said she developed a deeper interest in joining DAR and attended one of the chapter’s Constitution Week programs. This was the start of her DAR journey.
Pursley's pursuit of DAR membership was rooted in the love of genealogy, the passion felt in discovering more about those on her family tree. She delved into each family line, entering information where available and filling in where ancestors were missing. She has documented as much of her family’s history as she could find and continues to look for new sources, a challenge she says, that is “an enjoyable addiction.”
When patriots from the American Revolution began showing up in her lines, Pursley said she developed a strong sense of pride in being a descendant of those who helped the cause for independence. She said wanted to deepen that pride and patriotic feeling by joining DAR. In doing that, she would be able to provide a legacy of her family so that future members could connect with the generations in her line in order to become members of DAR.
In going through her family tree, Pursley found 11 patriots, and seven of those were used in the past to join DAR. Of those seven, it was Lemuel Rogers who Tammy used to join DAR since his line of proven generations matched up with hers. In 1776, at the age of 41, Lemuel joined the Connecticut Continental Line and worked up to the rank of corporal. Two years later, according to some records, he died at Valley Forge under Gen. Washington in Chester County, Pa., leaving behind a wife and seven children.
Discovering patriots and their patriotic efforts is one of the major missions of the Daughters of the American Revolution. This organization was founded in 1890 to preserve the memory and spirit of those who contributed to securing American independence. Today there are more than 1 million members who have joined the organization since its founding. DAR is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization with more than 190,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide. On the national, state and chapter levels, DAR participates in projects to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism.
Any woman 18 years or older of any race, religion or ethnic background who is interested in taking her own journey in search of a patriot in order to join DAR, can contact Chapter Regent Helen Masten at (928) 899-4482, Chapter Registrar Bonnie Briscoe at (928) 428-5904 or any member of the Gila Valley Chapter.
To learn more about the work of today’s DAR and this chapter, visit www.dar.org and www.gilavalleydar.weebly.com.