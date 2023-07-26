Local DAR chapter adds two new members

FROM LEFT: DAR Gila Valley Chapter Regent Helen Masten with new member Tammy Pursley; her husband, David Pursley; new member Natalie Baker, and her husband, Doug Baker. The new members received a DAR pin, and their husbands received a special DAR pin recognizing them as "Husbands of DAR."

 COURTESY PHOTO

Two more local women with documented genealogical ties to our nation's birth have been accepted into the Gila Valley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

DAR Regent Helen Masten recently recognized the approved DAR memberships of Natalie Baker, of Thatcher, and Tammy Pursley, of Safford. Chaplain Kerry Kelley administered the women's oath of membership.

Tags

Load comments