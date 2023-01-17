Local singers encouraged to join EAC Symphonic Choir

EAC Symphonic Choir will be performing John Rutter’s Gloria at the opening concert of the Spring Sing Choral Festival in April.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Local residents who may want to explore their gift for song are encouraged to join Eastern Arizona College's Symphonic Choir for the spring semester.

The choir will be reconvening Thursday following the holiday break.

Tags

Load comments