Local vendor event to showcase fall wares

The Farmhouse Boutique will be hold a vendor event at its store at 4249 N. Reay Lane, in Thatcher.  

Sellers will be showcasing home decor, sweet treats and gifts often centered around fall and Halloween. Participating vendors include Myra Bags, Color Street nails, Scentsy, Zyia active wear, Flourful Cookies, Branded boutique jewelry, and doTERRA essential oils.

