Local vendor event to showcase fall wares

The Farmhouse Boutique will be hold a vendor event at its store at 4249 N. Reay Lane, in Thatcher.
Sellers will be showcasing home decor, sweet treats and gifts often centered around fall and Halloween. Participating vendors include Myra Bags, Color Street nails, Scentsy, Zyia active wear, Flourful Cookies, Branded boutique jewelry, and doTERRA essential oils.
Sweet Life Bakery will be at Farmhouse Boutique offering a variety of baked goods for purchase on site or custom order. Knotty Pine Design, which sells hand-painted signs by owner Melanie Scott, will also be on hand.
Rebecca Cabezas and Kim Bawden are the founders of Farmhouse Boutique. They both have enterprises of their own that will be represented this weekend.
Cabezas' Farmers Daughter Designs specializes in home decor and signs. She specializes in framed photographs of Gila Valley scenery, including the Gila Valley Temple.
"It all started with friends getting together," she recalled. "It turned into a full-time job. I'm beyond grateful for the community support and friends I've gained through the journey. We are a small business and want to help other small businesses be successful too. We'd love for vendors to reach out to us and join in our monthly events."
Bawden's Sweet Cinnamon home decor specializes in porch posts and wreath stands. She also makes seasonal cutouts for indoor and outdoor table centerpieces, floral arrangements, wreaths, and door rounds.
"We originally opened seasonally from September through December," she said. "We have added weekends, monthly through the year to include other seasonal and home decor and now we're looking forward to bringing monthly Food Truck Night to the Gila Valley."
Friday's hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Saturday, the hours will extend to 9 p.m. Beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, there will be extra vendors and dinner available. Eagles Roost will be serving food and J&J's Kettlecorn will be popping.