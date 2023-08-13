image001 (6).jpg

When the Eastern Arizona College women’s soccer team takes the field on Aug. 19 for the first games ever held in the Gila Valley, they will be under the direction of Coach Charles Long, one of college soccer’s premier coaches.

“I chose EAC because of Coach Long,” said Kylee Holt, a freshman from Eagle Mountain, Utah. “He has a whole bunch of ideas and can see the game really well and how it should flow.”

EAC Women’s Soccer had a scrimmage game on the road last week with Arizona Christian University.
Abigail Schmidt from Utah Lehi High School will join her Gila Monster teammates in EAC’s first-ever soccer games on Aug. 19, at John Mickelson Stadium.

