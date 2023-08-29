Lucy Craig Lee Allen Foutz

Lucy Craig Lee Allen Foutz in later life. She outlived three husbands before finally passing away in 1990.

 COURTESY PHOTO

As a preamble to Lucy Foutz's story, I want to tell you how it came about. I became acquainted with Lucy in the ’60s, as we both lived in Thatcher. She gave me four legal-size, lined pages — handwritten — that are now so faded I can hardly read them. They contain some experiences she had with the Kimball family. They became a part of the stories I was collecting.

Years later, I became friends with Marla Kempton Wright and learned that she was a step-granddaughter of Lucy. Marla and I visited often, and all our conversations always turned to history — things and people. She related many fun experiences she had shared with her grandmother Lucy on her sleepovers growing up. Both of us remembered her as a lovely, gracious, fun-loving lady. It was time to tell Lucy’s story.

