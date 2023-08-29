As a preamble to Lucy Foutz's story, I want to tell you how it came about. I became acquainted with Lucy in the ’60s, as we both lived in Thatcher. She gave me four legal-size, lined pages — handwritten — that are now so faded I can hardly read them. They contain some experiences she had with the Kimball family. They became a part of the stories I was collecting.
Years later, I became friends with Marla Kempton Wright and learned that she was a step-granddaughter of Lucy. Marla and I visited often, and all our conversations always turned to history — things and people. She related many fun experiences she had shared with her grandmother Lucy on her sleepovers growing up. Both of us remembered her as a lovely, gracious, fun-loving lady. It was time to tell Lucy’s story.
Lucy was the last of the children born to James Mormon Craig and Elizabeth Reece Craig on Aug. 25, 1889. Her older siblings were Jane (Bull), James Ellis, Elsie (Howard McBride), Willie Edward, Pearl (Moyer), and Maggie (Glen Root). When Lucy was just 3 months old, James Craig was killed in Bowie by the train, leaving Elizabeth with this large family to support and care for with the oldest child only 12.
She washed and ironed and sewed for people. Worked for a while for Scott White in his hotel (later he was elected sheriff of Cochise County).
“I did everything I could find to do and my children never went hungry," Elizabeth said. "As they grew older, each one helped. We watched the valley grow from a mesquite thicket to a garden spot. Most who came, stayed.”
Many helped in this endeavor, specifically Al Elmer and Free Hubbard. At harvest time, Mr. Hubbard would ride his horse across the Gila River to Pima and say, “Lizzy I have a crop of beans ready for harvest. Pile the youngsters in the wagon and come on over.”
They used willows from the river bank to beat the beans from their vines — then heap a pile of vines on a large canvas and whip them with the willows. Next they held them high up in the air and dropped them back down so the wind would blow the chaff away. For this day’s work the Craigs took home a hundred pounds of good red beans.
The same invitation was always extended when the Irish potato crop was ready. A horse and a single plow would go along, throwing the potatoes up on the bank, with Elizabeth and her children gathering and bagging them—going home with 100 pounds of new potatoes. They also helped strip cane in the cane fields and readied it for the molasses mill. They were paid with molasses and all the cane they needed. The children helped their mother in another of her “projects” — which was tearing rags into strips and winding them into large balls so she could weave them into carpets and rugs — which were purchased by many throughout the valley.
When Lucy was young, LDS Stake President Andrew Kimball called Elizabeth Craig on a church mission, which was to be the cook at “Kimball’s Camp" in Clifton. She took Pearl and Maggie with her to help. The purpose of the camp was to build a railroad from Clifton to Morenci. When this was done, she took a job in Thatcher so that Pearl and Maggie could attend the Gila Academy. The next year Elizabeth and the girls opened “Mrs. Craig’s Dining Parlor” in the home of Philemon C. Merrill, which was along the railroad in Pima. Such were some of the experiences in which the Craig kids participated in their efforts to help their mother in their own upbringing.
I will pick up Lucy’s story here. When Elizabeth was cooking in Clifton, on one of President Kimball’s visits there, she asked if the next time he came, would he please bring her little girl, Lucy, up with him for a visit. So the trip was arranged. Per Lucy’s handwritten account of that trip and some later happenings: “When the time came I felt so big and important, riding with him in the two seated hack with fringe all around the top and his fine horses. We stopped that first night at the home of a Brother Merrill in San Jose. Brother Merrill had just finished a large adobe home, and asked President Kimball to dedicate the home for his family. The next morning we started bright and early for Clifton where we spent several days. He took care of his business and I had a wonderful time with Mother and my sisters.”
When they returned to Thatcher, President Kimball found urgent church business was awaiting him, so he told Lucy that it would be several days before he could deliver her to Pima. I will take the narrative in her words:
“It was during this time that I became acquainted with Sister Kimball and her family. She had a large family of small children; Spencer was one of these. I was amazed at her quiet manner, her kindness and yet her ability to calmly and patiently care for, love and discipline her children. As I look back now, I’m sure Elder Spencer Kimball inherited his mother’s beautiful disposition. He has her calm, loving ways; her quiet dignity, her love of people and their problems. She was so good to me during my stay in her home.”
In this same accounting in Lucy’s handwriting, she tells of an experience years later when she was visiting family in Farmington, N.M.
“It was conference time and the conference was very wonderful and faith promoting. Elder (Spencer) Kimball was the visiting authority and he commented on the fact that there were so many people in the audience from the Gila Valley as there were 38 of us. Brother Elmo Smith invited all of us to his house after the meeting. Brother Spencer came and we enjoyed a delightful evening renewing old friendships and making new ones. Too soon it was time for him to leave and someone asked him to sing; that it would make the day perfect. He moved over to the organ and played and sang 'When you Come to the End of a Perfect Day.' When he finished we were all crying; not only because of the beauty of the song, but because of the wonderful peace that filled the room. None of us will ever forget that wonderful evening.”
In addition to her testimony, Lucy’s narrative mentions another meeting with Elder Kimball (who later became the President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.) She went to the dedication of the Los Angeles Temple with a daughter and husband: “As we entered the door who should come to meet us with arms outstretched, but Elder Kimball as the apostles were acting as ushers.”
At the age of 18, Lucy Craig was married to Harry Lee, and they were blessed with five children: Grace, Harry, Charles, Daisy and Lucy. Harry met his death in Globe in 1918, the result of a railroad accident. Lucy bought the Charles Walsh home (which came to be known as the Costner Home.) After being a widow for two years, she became the third wife of Samuel Edmonds Allen. His former two wives had both passed away: first, Sarah Ann Ellsworth, then Mary Lavina Pace Shephard.
Lucy and Ed had four children: Blanche, Arden, and twins Venla and Vera. Only Arden lived to adulthood. They moved from the Alma and Wyona Bryce farm to the home that became known as Will and Polly Carter’s. Samuel Edmonds Allen passed away March 12, 1940.
Joseph Lehi Foutz III had lost his wife, Lois Humphrey, in 1936, and he married Lucy on Oct. 17, 1942. Lucy helped in the raising of his five boys. They lived in Farmington, N.M., then California. When Joe retired, they moved back to the Gila Valley — specifically Thatcher. Joe died three months later on Feb. 7, 1965. Lucy lived until 1990. Much of Lucy’s life was typical of the times, but it was also sad that she buried three husbands, as well as some of her children.
This and other histories may be found at the Eastern Arizona Museum in Pima, open Thursday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
