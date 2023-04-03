Make your dog a better leash-walker
PHOTO METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION

Walking a dog on a leash is required by law in many towns and cities. Leashing a dog prevents the animal from trespassing on neighbor's property and keeps it from jumping on people or other animals.

A leashed dog can be restrained from sniffing the waste of other animals, which may help curb the spread of diseases like distemper or parvo. Leashing also can reduce the propensity for the dog to run away from an owner and get lost.

