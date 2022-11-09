Mayes holds lead against Hamadeh in attorney general race

Democratic attorney general candidate Kris Mayes was ahead in the vote count over Republican Abraham Hamadeh as of late Tuesday.

 COURTESY PHOTOS

PHOENIX — Democrat Kris Mayes was maintaining a 55.7 percent to 44.3 percent margin in early voting Tuesday over Republican Abe Hamadeh in the race for attorney general.

Much of the race to fill the soon-to-be-vacant post centered around the question of whether trial experience matters when it comes to running the state's largest law firm.

