Holly McCluskey and Mike Sweetser are the Duncan Unified School District board's new president and clerk, respectively.
The two were elected to their new posts on Jan. 16 during a reorganization meeting held before the board's regular monthly meeting.
No changes were made to the existing meeting format. The post office will continue to be the official posting place.
During the regular meeting, Superintendent Eldon Merrell reported that the leak in a major water line at the elementary school was repaired with some difficulty over Christmas break. Student enrollment remains stable.
In other news, the superintendent told the board that Kaycee Gibson won the livestreamed spelling bee on Jan. 11. Also, he said the Book Blast held at the Elementary School raised $18,700. Every student will get two free books.
In unfinished business, Merrell said the Drug Test for High School Students was not ready for a vote. High school Dean of Students Marcy Harris is writing a policy that will then be approved by the school lawyers.
During new business, the board voted to make no changes to the current Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan.
Kelsey Rockhill’s resignation was acknowledged. The hirings of Aquarianne Power as one-on-one aide, Mary A. Diddio as Head Start one-on-one aide, and Rebecca Dovenspike as long-term sub were approved. Merrell said Dovenspike will be helping to cover home economics classes.
The board approved proposals to increase pay for substitute teachers and game workers. Daily subs will now receive $105 and long-term Subs will make $155. Game workers will now receive $20 per game. The football clock keeper will receive $30 per game and junior high football officials will receive $35 per game.
Several junior high spring coaches were approved: Kacee Wolfe, softball head coach; softball assistants Kaktys Garcia and Kiley McGrath; Eric Bejarano, baseball head coach, and baseball assistants Cesar Contreras and Patrick Bejarano.
Several high school coaches were approved as well: Shannon and Brandon Kempton, tennis; baseball assistants Joey Bejarano and Mike Gojkovich; softball assistants Shiloh Patton and Shane Dunagan; track coaches Whitney Conger, Kix Conger and Amanda Rapier; Bradley Roof, golf head coach, and Luke Evans, assistant golf coach.
In other business, the board voted to allow any members interested to attend the ASBA BOLTS training seminar. Member Pam Harrington expressed interest in attending.
The board received several ASBA policy changes for first reading. For future agenda items, there will be an update on the drug testing issue, and Clerk Sweetser said he would like an update on the softball field.