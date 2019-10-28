WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., signed onto a resolution condemning House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, a move that could have ramifications in her bruising 2020 campaign.
McSally was one of 43 Senate Republicans to sign onto a resolution sponsored by U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. That resolution calls on Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives to hold a formal vote to open an impeachment inquiry; to allow Trump to call witnesses and face his accusers; and to allow Republican members to “participate fully” in all proceedings and have equal opportunity to issue subpoenas.
“Every American should be disturbed by what is taking place in the House of Representatives regarding the attempt to impeach President Trump,” Graham said in a press statement Thursday. “One of the cornerstones of American jurisprudence is due process — the right to confront your accuser, call witnesses on your behalf and challenge the accusations against you. None of this is occurring in the House.”
McSally, who will likely face Democrat Mark Kelly in what’s expected to be one of the country’s biggest Senate races next year, has walked a fine line on the snowballing impeachment inquiry in the Democrat-controlled House.
She has called impeachment a “distraction” and a “kamikaze mission” that will aid Trump in his re-election bid. At a closed-door briefing with the evangelical Christian advocacy group Center for Arizona Policy, McSally decried, “people using power in order to go after their political rivals.”
But she has also emphasized that she’ll be a juror in the Republican-led Senate who must be thoughtful and separate the facts from politics, telling ABC15, “I think people want us to take a serious look at this and not have it be just partisan bickering going on.”
McSally is one of the Democrats’ top targets in their bid to take control of the Senate and is viewed as one of the country’s most vulnerable Republican incumbents. Two of the others — Colorado’s Cory Gardner and Maine’s Susan Collins — didn’t sign the resolution. Only nine Republican senators declined to be co-sponsors.