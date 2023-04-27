Mount Graham Regional Medical Center

Omaha, Neb.-based PRC recognized MGRMC for 4-Star Excellence in Inpatient Services for Overall Quality of Care in its 2023 Excellence in Healthcare Awards.

A national research and consulting firm has awarded Mount Graham Regional Medical Center high marks for its inpatient services and the professional excellence of one of its surgical staff.

In addition, general surgeon Dr. Bart Carter was recognized as a Top Performer based on his Quality of Care at Mt. Graham Surgical Associates, a division of MGRMC.

Dr. Bart Carter

Roland Knox

MGRMC CEO Roland Knox speaks the 50th anniversary reunion of the hospital's Auxiliary on April 6.

