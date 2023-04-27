A national research and consulting firm has awarded Mount Graham Regional Medical Center high marks for its inpatient services and the professional excellence of one of its surgical staff.
In addition, general surgeon Dr. Bart Carter was recognized as a Top Performer based on his Quality of Care at Mt. Graham Surgical Associates, a division of MGRMC.
The PRC Excellence in Healthcare Awards are nationally recognized awards presented to organizations and individuals who have achieved excellence throughout the prior year, according to the company’s literature.
The 2023 awards were based on scores in patient surveys conducted in 2022. At least 50 patient interviews must have been completed during a minimum of three months of discharges or visits in 2022 to earn a 4-Star or 5-Star award.
A 4-Star designation is awarded to inpatient facilities and emergency departments scoring in the top 25 percent of PRC’s national client database for the prior calendar year. These awards are presented at the facility level only. For inpatient facilities, PRC determines 4-Star recognition by evaluating the top box scores of two questions: Overall Quality of Care (% Excellent) and Overall Hospital Rating (% 9-10). If the corresponding percentile ranking for either of these questions is within the 75th to 89th percentiles, the facility will receive a 4-Star award, PRC said.
Similarly, the award Carter received recognizes physicians who score at or above the 100th percentile on the “Overall Quality of Doctor” question from the MGRMC patient survey. That mean, MGRMC explained, “all of our patients who took the survey rated Dr. Carter a 9 or 10 out of 10 for their satisfaction with his care.”
“It is an honor to recognize Mount Graham Regional Medical Center and Dr. Carter with these Excellence in Healthcare Awards for their deserving work,” PRC President and CEO Joe M. Inguanzo said in a release. “It takes true dedication and determination to achieve this level of excellence in healthcare and Mount Graham Regional Medical Center has shown their commitment to making their hospital a better place to work, a better place to practice medicine, and a better place for patients to be treated.”
“All the staff at MGRMC focus on providing excellent care that can be ranked 9 or 10 in any patient survey” MGRMC CEO Roland Knox said. “We are thrilled that MGRMC inpatient services and Dr. Carter have been recognized by our patients for the exceptional care they received at Mount Graham Surgical Associates and Mount Graham Regional Medical Center.”
To learn more about the 2022 Excellence in Healthcare Awards, including eligibility and criteria, visit PRCCustomResearch.com.