Solomon flood.JPG

The bridge on Sanchez Avenue that crosses the Gila River was flooded at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, with water streaming steadily across the pavement.

As predicted by the National Weather Service, the Gila River near Solomon reached the minor flood stage early Tuesday morning, according to stream gage data, and remains under a river flood warning until the afternoon.

Measurements from the Solomon area of the Gila River registered a peak of 22.44 inches, over the minor flooding stage of 21 inches. According to U.S. Geological Society data compiled at 1:30 a.m., the Gila headwaters at the entrance to the Safford Valley were at historic levels, flowing at a rate of  21,100 cubic feet per second (ft3/s).

San Jose Canal.jpg

Water poured from the Gila River at the San Jose Canal off of Buena Vista Road on Tuesday morning. The two concrete culverts are considered in fair condition according to bridge reports for Graham County.
GILA FLOODING NEAR SOLOMON.JPG

The Gila River at the bridge on Sanchez Avenue in Solomon flooded its banks, peaking at 22.44 inches in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

