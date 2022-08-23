Water poured from the Gila River at the San Jose Canal off of Buena Vista Road on Tuesday morning. The two concrete culverts are considered in fair condition according to bridge reports for Graham County.
As predicted by the National Weather Service, the Gila River near Solomon reached the minor flood stage early Tuesday morning, according to stream gage data, and remains under a river flood warning until the afternoon.
Measurements from the Solomon area of the Gila River registered a peak of 22.44 inches, over the minor flooding stage of 21 inches. According to U.S. Geological Society data compiled at 1:30 a.m., the Gila headwaters at the entrance to the Safford Valley were at historic levels, flowing at a rate of 21,100 cubic feet per second (ft3/s).
As of 8:30 a.m., water was flowing over East Sanchez Avenue at the approach to the Solomon bridge. The bridge is closed until further notice.
The water level at the San Simon River in Solomon was shown to be creeping up as of 1 p.m. Tuesday. USGS data reported the gage height at the river at 3.66 feet after starting the day at 2.99 feet. This was still considerably below the 5.27-foot peak reported at 2:45 p.m. Sunday.
Gage height of the Gila River in Duncan was reported at 19.35 feet as of 12:30 p.m. Though this was down from Monday's 5 a.m. high of 23.2 feet, the measurement represents a rise from 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, when the water level was at 18.52 feet.
Data taken at 10 a.m. at Eagle Creek above the pumping plant in Morenci was considered at an all-time high for this day of the year, but flow was decreasing at 100 ft/3s per hour.
Bonita Creek near Morenci was at an all-time high for this day in history, but as of 9:30 a.m., was also decreasing flow at 6 ft3/s per hour.
The San Francisco River at Clifton was at an all-time high for this day of the year, but the discharge rate was decreasing by 200 ft3/s an hour.
The discharge rate of the Gila River near Clifton registered an all-time high at 10 a.m. for this day of the year, but was decreasing by 600 ft3/s per hour.