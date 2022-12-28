Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples study committee produces list of recommendations

Victoria Gonzales holds a photo of her late son Adrian Shan Gonzales (right) standing next to her youngest son. Gonzales shared her story about her son’s slaying with the House Ad Hoc Committee on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples on Dec. 19.

After hearing from Indigenous community members about how the missing and murdered Indigenous peoples crisis has impacted them, the Arizona House Ad Hoc Committee on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples outlined new recommendations for addressing the issue.

“Missing and murdered Indigenous peoples is an issue that has touched many lives,” said Committee Chair and state Rep. Jennifer Jermaine. “The generational traumas that come along with missing and murdered Indigenous people are the ones that we’ve carried from the time of colonization to the current day, and they are far too common.

