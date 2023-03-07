Liberty Salazar

Liberty Salazar, 21, who went missing on Jan. 23, has been found safe in Texas, Graham County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

A 21-year-old Safford woman who has been missing since Jan. 23 has been found, the Graham County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed.

Word that Liberty Salazar had been located first appeared Tuesday morning on the Facebook page Looking for Liberty Salazar.

