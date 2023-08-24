MMIP Challenge

Jordan Daniel, a runner and a member of the Lowere Brule Sioux Tribe in South Dakota, wears across her face, to bring attention to missing and murdered Indigenous women when she runs, in this 2020 file photo.

WASHINGTON — Jason Chavez acknowledges that members of Gov. Katie Hobbs’ Task Force on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People face a “big ask” — to “reduce and end violence against Indigenous people” in the state.

But Chavez, Hobbs’ director of tribal affairs, said he is “confident” the task force can succeed in the three years it has been given to meet that goal.

MMIW Run

The MMIW Bike Run USA motor home crossed the country in 2021, adding names of murdered and missing Indigenous women at every stop, including this 2021 stop in Washington, D.C. Organizers said they used red to represent the blood of missing and murdered Indigenous women that “is on America’s conscience.”
08-boarding-haaland-inside.jpg

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland's year-long "Road to Healing" tour across the U.S. solicited the experiences of Native Americans sent to government-backed boarding schools. Haaland said she wanted to address the intergenerational trauma those experiences caused.
MMIW Run

Duane Garvais-Lawrence paints the name of a missing Indigenous woman on his arm before starting a run around the National Mall in Washington, D.C., during the final stop in 2021 for the MMIW Bike Run USA to raise awareness of the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women.

