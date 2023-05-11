Prostate On-Site Project

The Prostate On-Site Project mobile screening unit.

Low-cost mobile prostate cancer screenings will be offered in Graham and Greenlee counties on June 6.

Mesa-based Prostate On-Site Project (POP) will have a mobile screening lab at the Graham County Health Department, 820 W. Main St., Safford. The lab will relocate to the Greenlee County Airport, 606 Airport Road, Clifton, from 1 to 3 p.m.

