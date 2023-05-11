Low-cost mobile prostate cancer screenings will be offered in Graham and Greenlee counties on June 6.
Mesa-based Prostate On-Site Project (POP) will have a mobile screening lab at the Graham County Health Department, 820 W. Main St., Safford. The lab will relocate to the Greenlee County Airport, 606 Airport Road, Clifton, from 1 to 3 p.m.
The screening includes a prostate specific antigen (PSA) blood draw, a digital rectal exam and testicular exam.
Most insurances are accepted for the test, although Medicare is not covered. Cost without insurance is $81.
Results will be sent to the patient within 10 days, POP Chief Executive Officer Marla Felker-Zimmerman said. If a problem is detected, a board-certified urologist will contact the patient and discuss the findings, she added.
Men have a 1-in-7 chance of developing prostate cancer in their lifetime, and more than 4,000 Arizona men will be diagnosed this year alone, according to the POP website. More than 600 Arizona men will die from prostate cancer within the next 12 months. With early detection and treatment, prostate cancer is nearly 100 percent treatable.
An appointment is required for the mobile screening. Call (800) 828-6139.
The mobile unit on-site times are subject to change based on the number of scheduled appointments.
POP is a 501(C)(3) non-profit organization founded in 1998 by prostate cancer survivor Gene Felker. Visit https://www.prostatecheckup.org/ for more information.