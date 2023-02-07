If you happened to have caught our email newsletter on Friday, you were expecting to see our new fresh new look. If not, we hope it is a pleasant surprise.
We’ve been at work over the past several months on updating our branding to provide a more complete picture of our products and services.
Honestly, there have been a few hiccups along the way, and our efforts along these lines will continue. Nevertheless, we have made progress, and today, we are unveiling a series of new logos, not only for our newspapers, but for our full range of media services. All under the umbrella of EA Media.
These efforts include the launch of Eastern Arizona Lifestyle magazine and EA Digital Solutions.
Eastern Arizona Lifestyle magazine is intended to highlight the people, places and things that make Graham and Greenlee counties such wonderful and interesting places in which to live. I have always had a passion for magazines and am very pleased that as a result of the pandemic, so many people came to rediscover and re-embrace them.
Our first edition will focus on the area’s Most Influential adults and youth and will be available March 29.
EA Digital Solutions is the digital marketing arm of EA Media. We are a full-service digital marketing agency that can assist with anyone’s online marketing needs. We are the experts in strategic and creative marketing that focus on the user experience, analytics and optimization of messaging anywhere online from Facebook, to YouTube to audio- and video-streaming services. We do free consulting and needs assessments for businesses wanting to grow their digital footprint.
Today’s news audiences consume information in more ways than at any other point in history. Newspapers have had to adapt accordingly. Today’s Courier and Copper Era audiences consist not only of subscribers to our physical newspapers, but also users of our news websites, followers on social media sites and subscribers to our free newsletter. We want our branding to reflect that diversity and want our customers — readers and advertisers alike — to enjoy its full advantages.