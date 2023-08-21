Chiricahua

Tourism to Arizona's national parks, including the Chiricahua National Monument near Willcox, had a nearly $1.9 billion impact on the state's economy in 2022, according to a recent report.

Visitors to Arizona's national parks boosted the state's economy to the tune of nearly $1.9 billion in 2022, according to a new report from the National Park Service.

The report, which was released Monday, shows that 10,276,078 visitors to national parks in Arizona spent $1,151,700,000 in the state in 2022. That spending resulted in 16,418 jobs and had a cumulative benefit to the state economy of $1,880,100,000.

