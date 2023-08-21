Visitors to Arizona's national parks boosted the state's economy to the tune of nearly $1.9 billion in 2022, according to a new report from the National Park Service.
The report, which was released Monday, shows that 10,276,078 visitors to national parks in Arizona spent $1,151,700,000 in the state in 2022. That spending resulted in 16,418 jobs and had a cumulative benefit to the state economy of $1,880,100,000.
The peer-reviewed visitor spending analysis was conducted by economists at the National Park Service. The report shows $23.9 billion of direct spending by nearly 312 million park visitors in communities within 60 miles of a national park. This spending supported 378,400 jobs nationally; 314,600 of those jobs are found in these gateway communities. The cumulative benefit to the U.S. economy was $50.3 billion.
As for the economics of visitor spending, the lodging sector had the highest direct effects, with $9 billion in economic output nationally. The restaurants sector was had the second greatest effects, with $4.6 billion in economic output nationally.
Report authors also produced an interactive tool that enables users to explore visitor spending, jobs, labor income, value added, and output effects by sector for national, state, and local economies. Users can also view year-by-year trend data. The interactive tool and report are available at the NPS Social Science Program webpage: https://www.nps.gov/subjects/socialscience/vse.htm
The national parks in Arizona are:
Butterfield Overland National Historic Trail
Canyon De Chelly National Monument
Casa Grande Ruins National Monument
Chiricahua National Monument
Coronado National Memorial
Fort Bowie National Historic Site
Glen Canyon National Recreation Area
Grand Canyon National Park
Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument
Hubbell Trading Post National Historic Site
Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail
Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Montezuma Castle National Monument
Navajo National Monument
Old Spanish National Historic Trail
Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Petrified Forest National Park
Pipe Spring National Monument
Saguaro National Park
Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument
Tonto National Monument
Tumacácori National Historical Park
Tuzigoot National Monument
Walnut Canyon National Monument
Wupatki National Monument
“Since 1916, the National Park Service has been entrusted with the care of our national parks. With the help of volunteers and partners, we safeguard these special places and share their stories with more than 300 million visitors every year. The impact of tourism to national parks is undeniable: bringing jobs and revenue to communities in every state in the country and making national parks an essential driver to the national economy,” National Park Service Director Chuck Sams said.
“Visitors in 2022 to national parks in Arizona spent $1,151,700,000 and supported 16,418 jobs in local communities,” Regional Director Kate Hammond said. “Every park in the state offers unique experiences, from learning about history up-close to diverse outdoor recreational opportunities. There’s something for everyone to see and enjoy.”
To learn more about national parks in Arizona and how the National Park Service works with Arizona communities to help preserve local history, conserve the environment, and provide outdoor recreation, go to https://www.nps.gov/state/az/index.htm.
