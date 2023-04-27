The Arizona Game and Fish Department advises small game hunters that reductions in the daily bag and possession limits for cottontail rabbits, as well as the initiation of daily bag and possession limits for jackrabbits, become effective July 1.

In response to the impacts and lingering effects of the Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV-2), with localized incidents still occurring throughout the state, the Arizona Game and Fish Commission recently voted to lower the bag limit for cottontails from 10 to five per day, and the possession limit from 30 to 15 (of which no more than five may be taken in any one day).

Tags

Load comments