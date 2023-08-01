Kevin Kimball

New Eastern Arizona College head baseball coach Kevin Kimball arrives on campus with a reputation of building contending teams.

Former University of Northern Colorado standout athlete and longtime Arizona community college coach, Kevin Kimball, has been named Eastern Arizona College’s head baseball coach.

Kimball, who replaces John Chalmers, who retired last season after 27 years with EAC’s baseball program, has a history of developing winning programs.

John Chalmers

Recently retired EAC baseball coach John Chalmers was instrumental in getting the program revived in 1996 after a 16-year hiatus.
