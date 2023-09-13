Concealed carry

In Albuquerque and all of Bernalillo County, N.M., even an FBI- and state police-approved concealed weapons carry permit would be worthless according to Gov. Lujan Grisham.

 PHOTO DEXTER K. OLIVER

Bumper stickers can sometimes reflect the pulse of the populace to a higher degree than any public opinion poll conducted by Gallup or the Pew Research Center. Albuquerque, N.M., and Bernalillo County, wherein it is located, will soon be doing a booming business in such mobile declarations. “When guns are outlawed, only outlaws will have guns” and “Only from my cold dead hands” will probably be two of the most popular slogans selling like hot cakes.

New Mexico governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham, Democrat, recently issued a “public health emergency” to address her state’s firearm violence by suspending the public’s right to bear arms in those locations for 30 days (subject to renewal). She admitted that she was throwing the Constitution and a year-old Supreme Court decision under the bus and probably wouldn’t win any of the law suits filed immediately against her action. It was a blatant attempt to solicit political support from her genteel base in Santa Fe and Albuquerque. Lujan Grisham has pulled such stunts in the past.

