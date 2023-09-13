Bumper stickers can sometimes reflect the pulse of the populace to a higher degree than any public opinion poll conducted by Gallup or the Pew Research Center. Albuquerque, N.M., and Bernalillo County, wherein it is located, will soon be doing a booming business in such mobile declarations. “When guns are outlawed, only outlaws will have guns” and “Only from my cold dead hands” will probably be two of the most popular slogans selling like hot cakes.
New Mexico governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham, Democrat, recently issued a “public health emergency” to address her state’s firearm violence by suspending the public’s right to bear arms in those locations for 30 days (subject to renewal). She admitted that she was throwing the Constitution and a year-old Supreme Court decision under the bus and probably wouldn’t win any of the law suits filed immediately against her action. It was a blatant attempt to solicit political support from her genteel base in Santa Fe and Albuquerque. Lujan Grisham has pulled such stunts in the past.
Three of the five actual gun violence incidents she cited behind the executive order took place elsewhere in the state, not in Bernalillo County or the city of Albuquerque. But as any professional politician would do, she simply bent the facts to fit her agenda. Which this time around she claimed would be a “cooling off period”. It is certainly true that New Mexico can proudly point to being No. 7 in the top 10 states with the highest gun deaths per capita but disallowing honest citizens the right to protect themselves from all that bloodshed seems counterintuitive. And those numbers, of course, are a direct reflection upon the governor herself.
Tsk, tsk.
The “public health order” that promptly went into effect prohibits both open and legally mandated concealed carry of firearms. Like everyone who went to classes, got fingerprinted, performed controlled shooting at a range, and underwent an FBI background check to obtain a concealed weapons permit, I find this political overreach a slap in the face. No criminal worth his or her salt will ever bother with following such laws but will certainly take advantage of them against the general citizenry. Rampant gun violence in America is something I write about fairly often; including a treatise about it that went to members of Congress, and it deserves constant attention. Gov. Lujan Grisham’s circus act, however, is only political theater that will do nothing to make locals or tourists any safer. And may make licensed hunters criminally liable on state lands.
Back when this governor first took office and gutted the state game and fish agency, once again to placate her more refined colleagues in the large cities, she also teamed up with Deb Haaland, President Biden’s choice for Secretary of the Interior (forgive me but for some reason I will always remember Joe Biden’s trashing of Anita Hill and his role in getting Clarence Thomas onto the Supreme Court bench — Biden has an unfortunate history of making politically correct yet very bad choices).
Haaland is an enrolled member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe, and when she and the governor put their weight behind the ban on trapping furbearers in New Mexico they added a telling caveat. No longer could anyone use any type of traps (including Havahart cage traps) on public lands (almost half of the state) to make a living, control disease, or protect livestock and pets UNLESS they were Native Americans (or Indians, as Chris Columbus erroneously labeled them). Really? Do they think we don’t know how to spell “racial bias”? Southwest legend Kit Carson is spinning in his grave.
With the presidential race of 2024 looming ominously in front of us, the fact that politicians only care about their own niche in the elite hierarchy is even more in the brightening spotlight. Any talk about draining the capital swamp is ridiculous. A swamp is a legitimate, natural ecosystem, whereas Washington, D.C., is a man-made cesspool filled with the lowest of bottom feeders and gaseous “firebrands” clawing and clamoring to help corrupt it further. We should not become complacent about having to choose between a rock and a hard place, having to vote not for someone but rather for the lesser of two evils.
A walking advertisement for age limits in government positions, a vice president chosen for pedigree rather than proficiency, or a career con man are America’s sad choices. Remember gangster John Gotti, head of the Gambino crime family? He wasn’t the only “Teflon Don” produced by New York City.
We desperately need a plan “B” because there is many a slip between the cup and the lip. Gambling on losing our centuries-old democracy to the vengeful whims of a would-be dictator or corporations vying to buy the seat in the White House is the height of lunacy. Much worse even than New Mexico Gov. Lujan Grisham’s latest bid for notoriety.
Dexter K. Oliver is a freelance writer and observer of the human condition from Duncan.
